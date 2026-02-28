Mahoning County man discovers $100K win after thinking prize was $10,000

Ohio Lottery ticket scanned at home reveals unexpected $100,000

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio – A Lowellville resident who believed he had uncovered a $10,000 prize on a Bingo Times 25 scratch-off later learned he was holding a $100,000 winner after scanning the ticket at home.

The Mahoning County man bought several $5 scratch-offs from McCartney Drive Thru on McCartney Road and returned home before scratching one of the Bingo Times 25 games later that night. He said he recognized early on that the ticket was a winner because he matched all four corners.

As he continued checking the card, he noticed an “X” pattern and estimated the prize at $10,000. The full amount became clear only when he scanned the ticket, which displayed a $100,000 win. He said he had forgotten to scratch the Bonus Box multiplier, which increased the prize tenfold.

After federal and state withholding totaling 26.75 percent, the winner will receive $73,250. He told lottery officials he plans to use part of the winnings for home improvements and a vacation, with the remainder going into savings.

According to the Ohio Lottery, Bingo Times 25 still has two $100,000 top prizes unclaimed as of Wednesday, and the overall odds of winning on the game are 1 in 3.52. The lottery has contributed more than $34 billion to education programs statewide since 1974.

Key Points