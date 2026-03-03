Man who demanded money from U.S. Treasury in the name of Allah sees case tossed out of D.C. court

Court rejects claims by D.C. man who invoked religious trust and digital currency to demand trillions from U.S. Treasury

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A federal judge in the District of Columbia has dismissed a self-styled “trust” lawsuit that demanded the U.S. Treasury redeem paper currency for “lawful money” and recognize a religiously governed digital coin as valid payment.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth issued the decision in Tunsill v. Bessent, rejecting claims filed by Kafil Tunsill, who described himself as “Trustee of the Serving Humanity Trust.” The complaint named Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as defendant and sought sweeping monetary and declaratory relief based on what the court deemed pseudo-legal and fictitious financial theories.

Key Points

Plaintiff demanded the Treasury redeem Federal Reserve Notes in “lawful money” backed by a self-created digital token

Court found the claims “frivolous” and denied leave to amend as futile

All pending motions were denied, and the case was dismissed with prejudice

Religious “trust” and digital coin claims rejected

According to court records, Tunsill’s filings asserted that the Serving Humanity Trust was created “solely in the Name of Allah” and governed only by the Qur’an, placing it outside the jurisdiction of any court or government. He further claimed that the trust issued digital currency known as “Serving Humanity Coin (SHC)” on the XRP Ledger, allegedly backing $100 billion in “private bonds” for each of its 10,000 beneficiaries.

Judge Lamberth noted that such assertions “lack any basis in law” and that no federal statute authorizes redemption of U.S. currency in the manner described. The court characterized the claims as “fanciful, delusional, and wholly insubstantial,” warranting dismissal under Rule 12(b)(6).

Court denies all other motions

While the court granted Tunsill’s request to file his late opposition, it denied his motion to amend the complaint, finding amendment would be futile. The judge also denied Tunsill’s motion for “joinder” and granted the Treasury’s motion to dismiss, effectively ending the case.

