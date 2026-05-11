Maryland fire investigators say kids intentionally set vehicle ablaze

Juveniles accused of torching bus in Edgewood fire that damaged five vehicles

EDGEWOOD, MD — Two juveniles are facing arson-related charges after investigators said they intentionally set a vehicle on fire in Edgewood, sparking a blaze that spread through a shopping center lot and damaged multiple vehicles.

The fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday behind 1812 Pulaski Highway near Trident Automotive in Edgewood, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

About 20 firefighters from the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire & Emergency Services responded and brought the blaze under control within roughly 20 minutes.

Investigators determined the fire began inside the passenger compartment of a small bus parked in the rear lot.

Deputy State Fire Marshals said juveniles intentionally ignited materials inside the vehicle, causing the fire to spread and damage four nearby vehicles.

Authorities estimated the total damage at $20K.

Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office spotted a large column of black smoke while responding and later observed one of the juveniles running from the area, officials said.

The quick response helped investigators rapidly identify those involved.

Two juveniles, ages 14 and 13, were charged and referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services on arson and malicious burning allegations.

Charges against a third juvenile are still pending.

No injuries were reported.

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Key Points

• Two juveniles charged after Edgewood vehicle fire damaged five vehicles

• Investigators say fire was intentionally set inside small bus

• Total damage from blaze estimated at $20K