New jersey lottery explodes with $5 million lottery jackpot and huge wins

Lottery lightning strikes New Jersey as players rake in jackpots from $10K to $5 million

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey Lottery players cashed in massive prizes across the state last week, including a staggering $5 million scratch-off jackpot and multiple six-figure wins stretching from Middlesex County to the Jersey Shore.

Lottery officials said 11 players won prizes of at least $10K between May 4 and May 10.

The biggest win came May 5 when a lucky ticket sold at Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison delivered a life-changing $5 million Fortune prize.

Another huge winner emerged May 4 after a Pick-6 ticket sold at Cavaco Supermarket in South River hit for $4.4 million.

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold in Secaucus also produced a massive $3.28 million jackpot on May 6.

Scratch-off players scored big as well.

A 50X scratch-off ticket sold at a 7-Eleven in Little Silver landed a $500K prize, while a Crossword Bonanza ticket purchased in Fanwood paid out $400K.

Additional prizes included a $50K Jumbo Bucks winner in Keyport, a $25K Crossword Bonanza prize in Newark and several winning tickets worth between $10K and $20K sold across the state.

Monmouth County proved especially lucky during the week, producing multiple top-tier winners including prizes in Little Silver, Keyport and Belmar.

Lottery officials reminded players to sign winning tickets immediately and check expiration dates for all prizes.

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Key Points

• New Jersey Lottery players won millions during massive prize streak

• Edison scratch-off player captured huge $5 million jackpot

• Pick-6 ticket sold in South River delivered $4.4 million prize