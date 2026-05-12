New jersey lottery explodes with $5 million lottery jackpot and huge wins

Lottery lightning strikes New Jersey as players rake in jackpots from $10K to $5 million
TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey Lottery players cashed in massive prizes across the state last week, including a staggering $5 million scratch-off jackpot and multiple six-figure wins stretching from Middlesex County to the Jersey Shore.
Lottery officials said 11 players won prizes of at least $10K between May 4 and May 10.
The biggest win came May 5 when a lucky ticket sold at Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison delivered a life-changing $5 million Fortune prize.
Another huge winner emerged May 4 after a Pick-6 ticket sold at Cavaco Supermarket in South River hit for $4.4 million.
A Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold in Secaucus also produced a massive $3.28 million jackpot on May 6.
Scratch-off players scored big as well.
A 50X scratch-off ticket sold at a 7-Eleven in Little Silver landed a $500K prize, while a Crossword Bonanza ticket purchased in Fanwood paid out $400K.
Additional prizes included a $50K Jumbo Bucks winner in Keyport, a $25K Crossword Bonanza prize in Newark and several winning tickets worth between $10K and $20K sold across the state.
Monmouth County proved especially lucky during the week, producing multiple top-tier winners including prizes in Little Silver, Keyport and Belmar.
Lottery officials reminded players to sign winning tickets immediately and check expiration dates for all prizes.
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Key Points
• New Jersey Lottery players won millions during massive prize streak
• Edison scratch-off player captured huge $5 million jackpot
• Pick-6 ticket sold in South River delivered $4.4 million prize