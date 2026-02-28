North Tonawanda man indicted after police find cache of illegal firearms during assault investigation

Investigators say more than a dozen illegal weapons were seized following a domestic assault probe that began in November.

North Tonawanda, N.Y. – The North Tonawanda Police Department announced the indictment of 30-year-old Alexx J. Boehringer following an investigation that began with a domestic-related assault in late November 2025. While the victim in the case later died of causes unrelated to the assault, detectives uncovered evidence linking Boehringer to numerous illegal firearms.

Key Points

Police launched an investigation into a domestic-related assault in November 2025.

A search warrant led to the seizure of over a dozen illegally possessed firearms and ammunition.

Alexx J. Boehringer was indicted on multiple felony weapons charges and assault.

Investigation leads to weapons discovery

Detectives executed a search warrant at Boehringer’s residence, recovering more than a dozen illegal firearms, ammunition, and magazines. The Niagara Falls Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit assisted in processing the location. After consultation with the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators confirmed that the victim’s death was due to natural causes, unrelated to the assault.

Charges and arraignment

A Niagara County Grand Jury indicted Boehringer on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree (B felony), 12 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (C felony), and one count of third-degree assault (A misdemeanor). He was arraigned on February 27 and remanded to the Niagara County Jail.

The North Tonawanda Police Department thanked the Niagara Falls Police Department, the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office, and the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance in the case.

Tags: North Tonawanda, illegal firearms, Niagara County