Secaucus police arrest Linden man after road rage incident involving handgun

Detectives say the 51-year-old suspect pointed a .50 caliber Desert Eagle at another driver before fleeing the scene.

Secaucus, N.J. – A Linden man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he brandished a handgun during a road rage confrontation in Secaucus early Wednesday morning.

Key Points

The incident occurred around 6:42 a.m. on February 26 on Seaview Drive.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Alberto M. Balcazer , allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver.

, allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver. Detectives later recovered a .50 caliber Desert Eagle Magnum and hollow-point ammunition from his home.

Confrontation turns violent

According to the Secaucus Police Department, the altercation began as a road rage incident between two drivers on Seaview Drive. Afterward, Alberto Balcazer, who was working as a rideshare driver, went to drop off a passenger at a business on the 500 block of Meadowlands Parkway — coincidentally the same business where the other driver involved in the earlier dispute worked.

Police said that in the parking lot, Balcazer blocked the other driver’s vehicle and the two began arguing. During the confrontation, Balcazer allegedly pulled out a large-caliber semi-automatic handgun, described by witnesses as a Desert Eagle, and pointed it at the victim before fleeing the scene.

Swift arrest and weapon seizure

Secaucus detectives and patrol officers worked together to identify Balcazer’s vehicle and locate his residence in Linden. Officers conducted surveillance until he returned home and executed a search warrant.

Inside the residence, detectives recovered a .50 caliber Desert Eagle Magnum handgun and hollow-point ammunition — both seized as evidence. Balcazer was arrested shortly thereafter.

Police statement

“Although nobody was injured in this instance, I will caution the public that a simple road rage incident can turn deadly in a matter of seconds,” said Chief Dennis Miller. “I praise the investigative work of my detectives and patrol personnel, which directly led to the swift arrest and seizure of a firearm in this case. When you commit a crime in Secaucus, we will come for you.”

Charges and custody

Alberto M. Balcazer, 51, of Linden, was charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Handgun (2C:39-5b(1))

Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose (2C:39-4a(1))

Aggravated Assault (2C:12-1b(4))

Terroristic Threats (2C:12-3b)

Possession of Hollow Point Ammunition (2C:39-3f(1))

Balcazer was transported to and lodged at the Hudson County Jail.

Police emphasized that all charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

