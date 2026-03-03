Woman slashed with box cutter at Bronx subway stop

Police say attacker fled after argument turned violent on Bronx ‘4’ train platform

BRONX, NY – New York City police are searching for a suspect who slashed a woman with a box cutter during a confrontation at the Burnside Avenue subway station earlier this month.

According to investigators, the assault occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, as the 41-year-old victim stood on the southbound ‘4’ train platform inside the 46th Precinct and Transit District 11.

Key Points

41-year-old woman slashed on the arm during dispute at Bronx subway station

Attack happened on the southbound ‘4’ train platform at Burnside Avenue

NYPD Crime Stoppers offering reward for information leading to arrest

Police investigating early-morning assault

Authorities said the woman was approached by an unidentified individual, and the two exchanged words before the suspect pulled out a box cutter and slashed her on the left arm. The attacker fled the station on foot immediately after the assault.

The victim suffered a laceration and received medical treatment for her injury. Detectives from the 46th Precinct and Transit District 11 are reviewing surveillance video and asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

How to share information

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish-speaking tipsters. Information can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or through @NYPDTips on X (formerly Twitter).

All tips are confidential, and reward money may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Tags: Bronx, NYPD, subway assault