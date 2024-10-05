Today's Top Headlines
Dolphin killed in shallow water by pack of sharks near Jersey Shore beach Beachgoers at Island Beach State Park witnessed a deadly shark attack just …
OMG! Strange and Weird News
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Elizabeth Warren took a hard tumble on the Senate floor this week when she lost her balance and fell, briefly disrupting …
TEXAS CITY, TX — A 76-year-old woman was shot multiple times and killed in her home, and authorities have now arrested her daughter in connection …
Today's News
A Caernarvon Township man accused of possessing more than 100 images and videos of child sexual abuse material will have his case move forward to …
Good News
Toms River Mayor Blasts Murphy Appointed Prosecutor as “Far Left Liberal” for Opposing Veterans’ Preference to be a Cop
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Mayor Dan Rodrick wants to bolster the experience level of his town’s police department with more seasoned veteran police …