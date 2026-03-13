$12 Million Pedestrian Safety Project Announced for Busy Lakewood Road

Officials say the project will upgrade intersections, add pedestrian and bike infrastructure, and address long-standing safety concerns along one of Ocean County’s busiest roads.

Lakewood, NJ – Ocean County officials have announced a $12 million transportation project aimed at improving safety and mobility along Cedar Bridge Avenue in Lakewood Township.

The project will focus on a stretch of County Route 528 between South Clifton Avenue and Airport Road, a busy corridor serving commercial areas, community facilities and regional traffic routes.

Key Points

• $12 million project planned for Cedar Bridge Avenue in Lakewood

• Improvements include traffic signal upgrades and pedestrian infrastructure

• Corridor ranked highest in Ocean County for pedestrian and bicycle safety concerns

Roadway identified as high-risk corridor

County officials said Cedar Bridge Avenue has long been identified as a high-priority safety corridor.

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s 2023 network screening list, the roadway ranked highest in Ocean County for pedestrian and bicycle safety concerns and second overall for corridor safety issues.

“This project addresses longstanding safety issues along a vital corridor for our residents and visitors,” said Ocean County Commissioner Director Frank Sadeghi, who serves as co-liaison to the county engineering department.

Planned safety upgrades

The project includes several improvements designed to reduce crashes and improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists.

Planned upgrades include traffic signal improvements at six intersections and construction of a shared-use path to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.

Additional enhancements include widened shoulders, high-visibility crosswalks, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps and improved roadway lighting.

Project builds on earlier improvements

County officials said the project builds on previous safety improvements along Cedar Bridge Avenue completed in 2015 and 2017. Ocean County Commissioner Ray Gormley, also a liaison to the engineering department, said the upgrades will allow the county to fully implement recommendations from a 2014 road safety audit.

Project timeline

Preliminary design work for the project is expected to begin in summer. Ocean County will oversee the project in cooperation with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, the New Jersey Department of Transportation and Lakewood Township officials.

County leaders say the improvements reflect an ongoing effort to enhance roadway safety while planning for continued growth in the region.