Virginia Assault Weapons Ban Heads to Governor’s Desk After Passing Legislature

The bill would prohibit the sale and transfer of assault firearms and large-capacity magazines, with violations punishable as misdemeanors.

Richmond, VA – A controversial firearms bill banning the sale and transfer of certain assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines in Virginia is headed to the governor’s desk after winning approval in both chambers of the state legislature where Governor Spanberger is expected to sign it into law.

Senate Bill 749 would make it illegal to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, possess, transport, or transfer an “assault firearm”, with violators facing a Class 1 misdemeanor charge under the proposed law.

Key Points

• Virginia lawmakers approved a bill banning sales and transfers of assault firearms

• Violations would be punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor

• The measure now heads to the governor for final approval

What the bill would do

The legislation would prohibit the sale, purchase, or transfer of assault-style firearms as defined in the bill. It also bans the sale of large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, including magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition manufactured after July 1, 2026.

Anyone convicted of violating the law would also face a three-year ban on purchasing, possessing, or transporting firearms following their conviction.

Supporters say the bill is designed to reduce gun violence and limit access to weapons commonly used in mass shootings.

Firearms covered under the proposal

The bill defines an assault firearm as certain semi-automatic rifles, pistols, or shotguns equipped with features such as detachable magazines, folding stocks, flash suppressors, or other military-style modifications.

However, several categories are exempt from the restrictions, including:

Antique firearms

Firearms that have been permanently disabled

Firearms that operate manually, such as bolt-action, pump-action, lever-action, or slide-action guns

Weapons used by military personnel or law enforcement in the course of their duties

Age restrictions and additional penalties

The proposal also makes it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to import, purchase, possess, or transport an assault firearm.

Additionally, selling or transferring large-capacity ammunition feeding devices capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition would also be prohibited.

Debate over the legislation

The bill has sparked significant debate among lawmakers, gun rights advocates, and gun control supporters.

Supporters argue the restrictions are necessary to curb gun violence and improve public safety. Opponents say the measure infringes on Second Amendment rights and would criminalize the possession of commonly owned firearms.

Awaiting governor’s decision

With both the Virginia House and Senate approving the measure, the bill now awaits action from the governor, who can sign it into law, veto it, or propose amendments.

If signed, the law would mark one of the most significant firearm restrictions considered in Virginia in recent years.