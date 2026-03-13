NJ Transit Delays Up to 60 Minutes After Overhead Wire Damage Near Portal Bridge

Rail service between Newark and New York is running with limited service after damage to Amtrak overhead wire infrastructure.

Newark, NJ – NJ Transit rail service is experiencing delays of up to 60 minutes after damage to Amtrak overhead wire infrastructure near the old Portal Bridge, officials said Friday.

The issue is affecting trains traveling between Newark Penn Station and Penn Station New York, where service is currently operating in both directions with limited capacity.

The problems come less than 24 hours after Governor Mikie Sherrill touted success on the completed bridge.

“We promised to deliver a reliable, faster ride by March 15 – and we’re delivering. Starting this Monday, trains out of New York City will travel over this new bridge. The old bridge, which more than 200,000 commuters relied on daily, will be phased out by fall,” she said on Thursday.

Key Points

• NJ Transit trains delayed up to 60 minutes due to damaged overhead wires

• Limited service operating between Newark Penn Station and New York Penn Station

• Tickets are being cross-honored on buses and PATH trains

Northeast Corridor and Coast Line impacted

NJ Transit officials said Northeast Corridor trains are making local stops between Trenton and Newark Penn Station as crews work to manage service disruptions.

Meanwhile, North Jersey Coast Line trains are operating local service between Rahway and Newark Penn Station.

The adjustments are intended to maintain limited service while the infrastructure issue is addressed.

Alternate travel options available

NJ Transit said rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored on NJ Transit buses and PATH trains.

Customers can also use PATH service from Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and the 33rd Street station in Manhattan.

Transit officials advised riders to check NJ Transit’s website for alternate travel options and service updates.