Jackson Schools to Lose Another $680,000 in School Funding Under Sherrill Budget Plan

Governor Mikie Sherrill’s proposed education budget would increase state school aid statewide, but several Ocean County districts would still see cuts while others receive significant increases.

Trenton, NJ – New Jersey’s largest school district would see a massive funding boost under Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s proposed education budget, while many smaller districts across the state face limited gains or even cuts.

Under the governor’s fiscal year 2027 plan, Newark Public Schools would receive a $60.6 million increase in state aid, one of the largest boosts in the state as New Jersey moves toward a record $12.4 billion in K-12 education funding.

While the proposal increases statewide school aid by about $372 million, districts across Ocean County would see mixed results, with some gaining millions and others losing funding.

Key Points

• New Jersey proposes $12.4 billion in total school aid for 2027

• Newark would receive one of the largest increases in the state at $60.6 million

• Ocean County districts see mixed results with both increases and cuts

Major increases for several Ocean County districts

Some of Ocean County’s largest districts would see significant increases under the proposal.

Toms River Regional would receive about $31.6 million in state aid, an increase of $1.79 million, while Lakewood Township Schools would see funding grow by $1.75 million to roughly $30.9 million.

Barnegat Township would receive about $26.6 million, an increase of $1.5 million, while Brick Township Schools would gain nearly $923,000.

Other districts seeing increases include:

Pinelands Regional: +$633,683

+$633,683 Little Egg Harbor Township: +$462,505

+$462,505 Lacey Township: +$462,053

+$462,053 Manchester Township: +$380,753

+$380,753 Point Pleasant Borough: +$234,054

Some districts face funding cuts

Despite the overall increase in state aid, several Ocean County districts would see funding reduced under the proposal.

Jackson Township would lose about $680,999, a reduction of roughly 3%, while Eagleswood Township would see a smaller cut of about $15,570.

Lavallette Borough would lose about $4,951, and Seaside Heights Borough would face the largest percentage decrease in the county, dropping about $24,854, or roughly 6.7%.

State officials say reductions were capped to prevent deeper losses that some districts faced in prior years.

Funding formula continues to spark debate

While the budget increases overall education spending, critics say the school funding formula remains difficult to understand and uneven in its impact.

Across New Jersey, 167 school districts are expected to receive less aid than last year, even with the 3% cap on reductions.

Supporters of the formula say it helps direct funding toward districts with the greatest financial need, while critics argue it still leaves some communities struggling to maintain programs and staff.

Budget still subject to legislative approval

The proposal represents the governor’s initial budget plan and must still be approved by the New Jersey Legislature.

Lawmakers are expected to review school aid allocations and could make adjustments before the final state budget is adopted later this year.