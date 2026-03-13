New Jersey’s Most Wanted Fugitives Continue to Evade Capture

Authorities are asking the public for help locating suspects wanted for crimes ranging from murder to sexual assault and drug trafficking.

Trenton, NJ – The New Jersey State Police are asking residents to help identify and locate several fugitives listed on the agency’s “Most Wanted” list, individuals sought for serious crimes including murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault and drug trafficking.

Investigators say the fugitives have ties to communities across the state, with cases spanning more than five decades in counties including Passaic, Monmouth, Cape May, Essex, Atlantic and Hudson. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the New Jersey State Police tip line.

Key Points

• New Jersey State Police released a list of fugitives wanted for violent and serious crimes

• Suspects are linked to cases across multiple counties, including murder and sexual assault

• Authorities are urging the public to report any tips to help bring the fugitives to justice

Public urged to help identify fugitives

State police say public awareness is critical in locating suspects who remain at large.

Investigators released photos and identifying details of multiple individuals believed to have fled after warrants were issued in connection with serious crimes. Authorities are asking residents: Do you know them? Have you seen them?

Officials say tips from the public often play a key role in locating fugitives who may have moved or changed identities.

Suspects wanted for violent crimes

Among those on the list is Jean Cordero, who is wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in Passaic in November 2020.

Amado Rosales is also wanted for a homicide that took place in Lakewood in 1998, while Lawrence Calvin Pierce is sought in connection with a murder investigation dating back to 1971 in Quinton Township.

Authorities say several other suspects on the list are wanted for serious assault and weapons offenses.

Sexual assault and child abuse cases included

Several individuals are also wanted in connection with sexual assault investigations involving minors.

Emeterio Alavez-Cruz is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a 12-year-old and child endangerment in Salem County. Willens Geslin and Jean Basile are also wanted in separate cases involving sexual assault allegations involving juveniles.

Another fugitive, Kurt Young, is wanted in connection with charges including human trafficking and sexual assault of a juvenile stemming from an incident in Cape May County.

Drug trafficking and other crimes

Other suspects on the list are wanted in connection with drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

George Encarnacion is sought in connection with an investigation into the distribution of controlled dangerous substances, weapons offenses and money laundering tied to a case out of Irvington in Essex County.

Monica D. Ippolito is also wanted on charges of vehicular homicide linked to a fatal crash in North Bergen.

Police ask public to report information

New Jersey State Police say anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about their whereabouts should contact the NJSP Tip Line at 1-800-437-7839 or email fugitiveinformation@njsp.gov.

Officials say even small pieces of information could help investigators track down fugitives and bring them to justice.

Authorities remind the public not to approach any of the individuals and instead report tips directly to law enforcement.