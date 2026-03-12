16-year-old girl busted after stabbing during Baltimore street fight

BALTIMORE, MD — A late-night fight in East Baltimore escalated into a stabbing that left a young woman hospitalized and a teenage suspect in custody, according to Baltimore Police.

The incident occurred around 3:42 a.m. on March 11 in the 3500 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

Officers responding to reports of a cutting encountered a 19-year-old female victim who said she had been involved in a physical altercation with a 16-year-old girl.

During the dispute, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transported to juvenile booking for processing.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

