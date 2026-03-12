Delaware Trooper Shoots Armed Suspect During Standoff in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon while troopers attempted to serve a warrant on a man accused of making threatening online posts. According to authorities, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on March 11 in the 11000 block of Wheatfield Road in Greenwood.

Troopers from the Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration (SOAR) Unit, Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit, and the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) responded to execute a search warrant and apprehend 60-year-old Jeffrey Mitchem.

Earlier in the day, the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center alerted state police about threatening online posts allegedly made by Mitchem. Investigators said Mitchem also sent a photo to a SOAR detective showing himself holding what appeared to be a black handgun along with an image of a coffin. Police said he was also wanted by Arlington County Police in Virginia on a felony terroristic threatening charge.

When troopers arrived at the property, Mitchem barricaded himself inside a camper and refused to surrender. Members of the Delaware State Police Crisis Management Team attempted to negotiate with him, but authorities said Mitchem repeatedly refused commands to come out.

Police said Mitchem threatened that he had a large amount of gunpowder and claimed he was holding a trigger to detonate it. Troopers also observed him spreading what appeared to be a powdery substance inside the camper and keeping one hand hidden while standing in the doorway.

During the standoff, a trooper fired a single shot, striking Mitchem in the arm.

After being shot, police said Mitchem threw a handgun out of the camper, exited the vehicle, and was taken into custody without further incident. Troopers provided first aid until emergency medical crews arrived, and Mitchem was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives later determined the handgun was an airsoft pistol designed to resemble a Walther PPS M2 firearm. Investigators also found a 6.5-inch wooden-handled hunting-style knife placed on a shelf near the camper entrance where Mitchem had been standing.

Authorities said Mitchem is prohibited from possessing deadly weapons due to prior felony convictions. The Delaware State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit later confirmed that the powdery substance inside the camper was not explosive material. In accordance with standard procedure, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Mitchem remains hospitalized. After being charged, he was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction on $43,000 secured bail.