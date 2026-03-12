Bank suspect in red beanie vanishes into Columbus streets

COLUMBUS, OH — A man wearing a red beanie and leather jacket is being sought after entering a Columbus bank and demanding money from an employee before fleeing on foot.

The incident occurred March 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of East Main Street.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the suspect approached a bank employee and handed over a note demanding money.

Police said the man then fled the bank on foot.

Investigators described the suspect as an older white male standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark torn jeans, a black leather coat, and a red beanie hat.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the case to contact Columbus Police Robbery Unit Detective Rensch at 614-645-4665.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers by calling 614-461-TIPS (8477).

