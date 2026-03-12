Suspect in red beanie sought after Columbus bank robbery attempt
COLUMBUS, OH — A man wearing a red beanie and leather jacket is being sought after entering a Columbus bank and demanding money from an employee before fleeing on foot.
The incident occurred March 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of East Main Street.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, the suspect approached a bank employee and handed over a note demanding money.
Police said the man then fled the bank on foot.
Investigators described the suspect as an older white male standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark torn jeans, a black leather coat, and a red beanie hat.
Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the case to contact Columbus Police Robbery Unit Detective Rensch at 614-645-4665.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers by calling 614-461-TIPS (8477).
Key Points
- A bank robbery attempt occurred in the 2800 block of East Main Street
- The suspect handed an employee a note demanding money
- The man fled on foot and remains unidentified