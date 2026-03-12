Curfew for minors in Virginia Beach after shooting injures six,

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach officials have approved a strict weekend curfew for unaccompanied minors at the Oceanfront following a recent shooting that left six people wounded.

The Virginia Beach City Council approved the “imminent threat” curfew, which will take effect Friday, March 13, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Under the new rule, unaccompanied minors will not be allowed in the Oceanfront area from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends through the end of April.

The curfew zone includes the Oceanfront area from Rudee Park north to 31st Street, west to the boundary of Pacific Avenue, and east to the Atlantic Ocean.

The policy was implemented after a March 7 shooting at the Oceanfront that left six people injured. Police announced Wednesday that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Jamari D. Horton, 22, of Chesapeake, and Andrew P. Anthony, 19, of Norfolk, were both charged with multiple felony offenses related to the shooting.

Both men face one count of attempted robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, eight counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of attempted malicious wounding, and six counts of felony reckless handling of a firearm.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

Police said the curfew is intended to reduce violence and improve safety for residents and visitors in the busy Oceanfront entertainment district.

Unaccompanied minors found violating the curfew could face a Class 1 misdemeanor, the most serious misdemeanor under Virginia law, which carries up to 12 months in jail and fines of up to $2,500.

Outside of the Oceanfront “imminent threat zone,” the city will also tighten its general curfew for minors. Beginning March 19, the curfew across the rest of Virginia Beach will move from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Officials said there are several exceptions to the curfew rules, including minors traveling for work, attending religious services or approved events with written parental permission, responding to emergencies, or traveling through the city.

If minors are found in violation of the Oceanfront curfew, city officials said several designated facilities across Virginia Beach will serve as pickup locations where parents or guardians can retrieve them.

Police are asking anyone with information or video related to the March 7 shooting to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-4101 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.