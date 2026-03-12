Teen Gang Member Sentenced to Life Plus 60 Years for Salisbury Murder and Shooting

SALISBURY, Md. — A Salisbury man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 60 years for his role in a gang-related murder and shooting that took place in 2023, according to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Mykel Elliott, now 18, was sentenced March 12 by Circuit Court Chief Judge Judge Lee G. Beckstead after previously being convicted by a Wicomico County jury.

Elliott was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, gang participation, and related charges following a five-day jury trial in October 2025.

Prosecutors said the violence stemmed from an ongoing gang feud.

During the late evening hours of April 15, 2023, Elliott and others searched for the victims near downtown Salisbury, seeking revenge for a video posted earlier that night that investigators said was perceived as a challenge.

Authorities said Elliott and his associates located the victims at Pizza City early the next morning, where one victim was shot and killed and another surviving victim was shot multiple times.

One other defendant has already pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, and another individual has been convicted as an accessory after the fact.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes said the sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime and the impact of gang violence on the community.

“This sentence sends an unmistakable message to those who would engage in this horrific violence that such activity will not be tolerated in Wicomico County,” Dykes said. “Any person, young or old, who glorifies the gang life should be put on notice that my office will tirelessly pursue the prosecution of these crimes with all the tools at its disposal.”

Dykes also urged Maryland lawmakers to continue supporting legislation that strengthens prosecutors’ ability to address violent crime.

Officials credited members of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Salisbury Police Department for their work investigating the case.

Dykes specifically recognized Sergeant Wildman of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Detective Glynn and Detective Doyle of the Salisbury Police Department for their work and persistence throughout the investigation and trial.

Deputy State’s Attorney D. Scott Messersmith served as the lead prosecutor in the case.