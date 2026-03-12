Reston Man Sentenced to Over Two Years for Threatening to Kill the President

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Reston man who previously served prison time for threatening the President has been sentenced again for making new online threats against the President and other government officials, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Valeriy Kouznetsov, 41, was sentenced to two years and four months in federal prison for sending threats online targeting the President of the United States, the President’s family, and other government officials.

According to court documents, Kouznetsov made multiple threats between Feb. 15, 2025, and May 15, 2025, posting messages on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some of the threats were sent directly to accounts belonging to the President and other officials.

Prosecutors said one post on March 28, 2025 referenced the July 13, 2024 attempted assassination of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. In another message posted April 17, 2025, Kouznetsov threatened government officials, writing that he would “murder all of you filthy rats.” Two days later, he publicly posted another threat stating he would kill them, including the President.

Federal authorities noted Kouznetsov has a history of threatening the President.

In July 2020, Kouznetsov approached the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., climbed over bike rack barriers, and attempted to enter the building. When he encountered hotel staff, he threatened employees and said he would stab the President. He was arrested, convicted of threatening to kill or injure the President, and sentenced to two years and three months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

In April 2023, Kouznetsov was arrested again after violating supervised release by entering the area around the White House. His supervised release was revoked and he was sentenced to an additional year and a day in prison.

The latest case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service Washington Field Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Halper and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Mercer prosecuted the case.