Laurel Woman Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize After Buying Scratch-Off on a Whim

LAUREL, Md. — An occasional Maryland Lottery player from Laurel says she plans to quit while she’s ahead after winning a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket she bought on a whim.

The woman claimed her prize on March 12 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore after winning with a $5 Break the Bank scratch-off ticket.

She told lottery officials she had stopped at the Wawa located at 9600 Fort Meade Road in Laurel to buy a drink when the store’s lottery vending machine caught her attention.

After purchasing the ticket, she scratched it while still inside the store and confirmed the win by scanning it at the vending machine.

The winner said she is still shocked by the surprise and hasn’t yet decided how she plans to spend the money.

The Wawa store that sold the ticket will receive a $500 bonus, equal to 1 percent of the prize.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the Break the Bank scratch-off game still has two top prizes of $50,000 remaining, along with tens of thousands of prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000.