Upper Marlboro Woman Wins $50,000 Pick 5 Lottery Prize Using Familiar Address Number

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Prince George’s County woman who works in law enforcement is celebrating after winning $50,000 in a Maryland Lottery Pick 5 drawing.

The Upper Marlboro resident matched all five numbers in the evening drawing on March 10 with a single $1 straight bet.

“I was stunned and shocked, but I was definitely happy,” the winner told Maryland Lottery officials.

Unlike frequent lottery players, she said she only plays occasionally, buying tickets “from time to time.” For this drawing, she used the five-digit number of a familiar address that she has played for years.

“I won it boxed, but never like this. I can’t believe I won it straight,” the Prince George’s County resident said.

The winner said she plans to use the prize money to pay off bills.

The ticket was purchased at the Soda Pop Shop located at 337 Hospital Drive in Glen Burnie. The Anne Arundel County retailer will receive a $500 bonus, equal to 1 percent of the prize amount.