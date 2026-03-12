Pennsylvania lottery player scores $100K Powerball win at 7-Eleven

Union County store sells $100K Powerball ticket with Power Play boost

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, PA — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Union County convenience store after matching four numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket for the March 11 drawing was purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 2114 Old Turnpike Road in East Buffalo Township.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls — 3, 6, 55, 58, and 63 — along with the red Powerball number 12.

Because the ticket included the Power Play option, the prize doubled from $50,000 to $100,000 after the multiplier of two was drawn.

The 7-Eleven retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said winners are not identified until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Powerball winners in Pennsylvania have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

More than 15,300 additional Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes in the drawing. That total includes more than 3,800 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 2,200 tickets that included the Double Play option.

