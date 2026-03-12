Car flips and power goes out after NJ hit and run crash

BLACKWOOD, NJ — A late-night crash in Gloucester Township left a vehicle overturned and hundreds of residents without power before the suspected driver was located and arrested nearby.

The crash occurred Wednesday around 9:58 p.m. at the intersection of Old Black Horse Pike and Oak Avenue in Blackwood.

Responding officers found a utility pole severed and the striking vehicle lying on its side at the scene. The driver and a passenger had already fled before police arrived.

Witnesses quickly provided descriptions of the individuals, allowing officers to begin searching the surrounding area.

A short time later, officers located the driver and passenger along State Highway 168 a short distance from the crash site.

During the investigation, the driver was suspected of driving while intoxicated and was taken into custody.

Authorities identified the driver as Alan B. Cooper, 38, of the 600 block of South Venetia Avenue in Blackwood.

Cooper was processed and later released pending a future court date.

Officials said the collision caused significant damage to the utility pole, resulting in a power outage affecting approximately 400 residents in the area.

Firefighters and emergency crews from the Chews Landing Fire Department, Blenheim Fire Company, Gloucester Township Fire Districts 2 and 4, and Inspira EMS assisted at the scene.

