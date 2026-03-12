Exxon stop turns into $50K payday for Maryland couple

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD — A routine scratch-off tradition between a Frederick County couple turned into their biggest win yet after a ticket purchased at a local Exxon station delivered a $50,000 Maryland Lottery prize.

Susan and David Grinder of the Point of Rocks community claimed the $50,000 top prize from the Maryland Lottery’s $5 Winning Streak scratch-off game.

The couple regularly set aside time each week to choose scratch-off tickets and play them together. During a recent weekend, their usual routine was interrupted by an errand, so David Grinder purchased several tickets to play while he was out.

While checking the tickets, he realized one of them revealed a $50,000 top prize.

The winning ticket had been purchased at the Exxon station located at 5870 Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick.

After discovering the win, Grinder checked the ticket multiple times before asking a cashier at the store to scan it for confirmation.

He later called his wife to share the news before the couple visited Maryland Lottery headquarters on March 9 to claim the prize.

The couple said the winnings will likely go toward home improvement projects.

The Winning Streak scratch-off game debuted in early February with seven top prizes of $50,000. The Frederick County ticket marked the first top prize claimed in the game.

The Exxon station that sold the winning ticket will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.

Lottery officials said six additional $50,000 top prizes and ten $5,000 second-tier prizes remain in circulation.

