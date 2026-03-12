Cumberland woman busted after refusing to return rental car

CUMBERLAND, MD — A Cumberland woman has been arrested after police say she failed to return a rented vehicle that had been loaned to her by the person who leased it.

Jakela Tonice Watkins, 36, of Cumberland, was taken into custody Wednesday by the Cumberland Police Department.

Authorities said the arrest followed an incident reported March 10 involving a rental vehicle.

According to investigators, the complainant told police they had rented a vehicle and allowed Watkins to borrow it for a short time.

After receiving the vehicle, Watkins allegedly stopped communicating with the person who rented it and refused to return it.

The rental company was contacted and the vehicle was later reported stolen to Cumberland Police.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Watkins.

Following her arrest, Watkins was taken before a District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance.

She was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Watkins faces charges including unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, rogue and vagabond, theft between $1,500 and under $25,000, and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

