Cumberland woman jailed after skipping court on drug charges

CUMBERLAND, MD — A Cumberland woman was arrested after failing to appear in court on drug-related charges, leading to the issuance of a bench warrant.

Tiffany Lee Newcomb, 39, of Cumberland, was taken into custody Wednesday by the Cumberland Police Department.

The arrest was made in connection with an active bench warrant issued by the Allegany County District Court on February 26.

According to police, the warrant alleges Newcomb failed to appear in District Court on that date in relation to previous controlled dangerous substance possession charges.

Following her arrest, Newcomb was taken before a District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance.

She was ordered held on a $1,000 bond.

