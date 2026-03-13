Driver accused of speeding and drinking in fatal McKeesport wreck

MCKEESPORT, PA — A crash at a McKeesport intersection that left a 69-year-old woman dead has now led to homicide charges after investigators determined one driver was speeding and under the influence.

The collision occurred around 8:50 p.m. on February 14 at the intersection of 28th Street and Rockwood Street.

Emergency crews arriving at the scene found two vehicles involved in the crash: a Dodge Caravan carrying two adults and three children, and a Honda Accord occupied by two adults.

An adult and a child from the Dodge Caravan were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Both occupants of the Honda Accord were also taken to area hospitals. The passenger, later identified as 69-year-old Donna DeFrances, died from her injuries.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash.

During the investigation, authorities identified 33-year-old Brittney McPherson as the driver of the Dodge Caravan.

Investigators determined the van was traveling approximately 56 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone at the time of the collision.

Toxicology results later showed McPherson had a blood-alcohol concentration of .086 percent and THC in her system.

McPherson now faces multiple charges including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and aggravated assault by vehicle.

