Fake child emergency text scam hits Stafford resident

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA — A text message scam targeting a Stafford County resident led to a financial loss after the victim believed they were helping a child facing an emergency.

The incident was reported March 11 at approximately 9:34 a.m. at a residence on Lake Shore Drive.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the victim received text messages from a suspect claiming to be their child who needed immediate financial assistance.

The messages instructed the victim to withdraw funds and transfer the money to help resolve the supposed emergency.

After sending the initial payment, the victim contacted their bank and reported the suspicious activity.

The bank stopped additional transactions and provided the victim with guidance on identifying common scam tactics.

Key Points