Parkville man lands $50K prize in Maryland Lottery second chance drawing

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — A Parkville resident has claimed a $50,000 prize after his entry was selected in the first drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s X the Cash second-chance promotion.

Bill Presley of Parkville collected the prize after being chosen from more than 5.7 million entries submitted for the February 17 drawing.

Presley claimed the prize on March 11.

The retired Maryland Lottery player is a longtime member of the My Lottery Rewards program, where players can submit eligible non-winning tickets for promotional drawings.

According to lottery officials, Presley had previously won smaller prizes, with his largest prior win totaling $290.

The $50,000 prize marked his biggest lottery win to date.

Presley said he has not yet decided how he plans to use the money but intends to continue playing.

The X the Cash promotion includes five drawings. The first four drawings award $50,000 prizes, while the final drawing will award a $75,000 prize.

Players can participate by entering non-winning scratch-off tickets from the X the Cash family of games into their My Lottery Rewards accounts. The number of entries allowed depends on the price of the ticket entered.

Lottery officials said the next entry deadline for the promotion is March 22, with the drawing scheduled for the following day.

The X the Cash series of scratch-off games launched January 9 and includes tickets ranging in price from $1 to $30, with top prizes reaching up to $2 million.

