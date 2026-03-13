Stafford man charged after walking trail with gun at waist level
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA — A report of a man walking along a popular trail while holding a firearm led to a weapons charge in Stafford County.
The incident occurred March 11 at approximately 10:10 a.m. near Chatham Bridge on River Road.
According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was seen walking on the BFF Trail holding a firearm at waist level.
Deputies located and detained the individual and discovered a firearm along with loose ammunition in the suspect’s backpack.
The suspect was identified as James Taah, 21, of Stafford.
Taah was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
He was released on an unsecured bond and given a future court date.
The firearm and ammunition were collected as evidence.
