Man with gun on Stafford trail faces weapons charge

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA — A report of a man walking along a popular trail while holding a firearm led to a weapons charge in Stafford County.

The incident occurred March 11 at approximately 10:10 a.m. near Chatham Bridge on River Road.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was seen walking on the BFF Trail holding a firearm at waist level.

Deputies located and detained the individual and discovered a firearm along with loose ammunition in the suspect’s backpack.

The suspect was identified as James Taah, 21, of Stafford.

Taah was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

He was released on an unsecured bond and given a future court date.

The firearm and ammunition were collected as evidence.

