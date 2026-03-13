Quick thinking victim blocks credit card fraud attempt

Bank card number stolen but quick action prevents financial loss

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA — A Stafford County resident avoided financial loss after discovering their bank card information had been stolen and used for attempted purchases.

The fraud was reported March 11 at approximately 2:47 p.m. at a residence on Toliver Lane.

The victim told deputies their bank card number had been compromised earlier that day.

Two unauthorized charges were identified, prompting the victim to contact both the businesses involved and their bank.

A third attempted transaction was declined after the bank froze the account.

Officials said no money was ultimately lost due to the quick response.

Key Points