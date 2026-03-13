Drunk disturbance at Stafford gym ends with arrest

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA — A disturbance call at a Stafford fitness center ended with a public intoxication arrest after deputies encountered a man showing signs of impairment.

The incident occurred March 11 at approximately 8:37 p.m. at OneLife Fitness on Garrisonville Road.

Deputies responding to the complaint made contact with the individual, who said he had consumed alcohol earlier in the day.

Authorities reported the man displayed several signs of intoxication including bloodshot eyes, an unsteady balance, and a strong odor of alcohol.

The suspect was identified as Max Slagle, 23, of Stafford.

Slagle was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

