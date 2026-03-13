Bridgeport store sells winning $10K scratch-off

Bridgeport store sells $10K 10X Cash scratch-off winner to Bronx player

BRIDGEPORT, CT — A Connecticut Lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Bridgeport has delivered a $10,000 prize to a player from the Bronx.

Lottery officials reported the winning ticket for the March 11 prize was sold at Swissland Farms in Bridgeport.

The ticket was part of the 10X Cash 18th Edition scratch-off game and carried a prize value of $10,000.

Records from the Connecticut Lottery list the winner as being from the Bronx, New York. Additional details about the player were not released.

The 10X Cash 18th Edition game is part of the Connecticut Lottery’s series of instant scratch-off tickets offering multiple prize tiers to players.

Key Points