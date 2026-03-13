Three Maryland winners score VIP Olympic getaway

Maryland lottery winners score VIP trips to 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

BALTIMORE, MD — Three Maryland Lottery players are headed to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles after winning VIP travel packages through a Keno Team USA second-chance promotion.

Jenifer Droneberger of North Beach, Esmerelda Encarnacion of Silver Spring, and Michael Mattera of West River each claimed the prize after being selected in the Maryland Lottery’s Keno Team USA second-chance drawing.

Each winner will receive a VIP trip for two that includes round-trip airfare, five nights of deluxe hotel accommodations, tickets to four Olympic events, meals, ground transportation, $1,000 in spending money, and Team USA apparel.

The winners earned entries into the promotion by purchasing Keno tickets and submitting them through the Maryland Lottery’s My Lottery Rewards program between January 5 and February 22.

Encarnacion said she and her husband hope to attend gymnastics events during the Olympic Games.

Mattera said he plans to bring his daughter on the trip and hopes to watch either Olympic golf or the marathon events.

Droneberger, whose family follows competitive volleyball, said she and her son are looking forward to the possibility of watching Olympic beach and indoor volleyball competitions.

The three winners represent the final group selected in the promotion, bringing the total number of Maryland Lottery players heading to the 2028 Olympic Games to five.

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