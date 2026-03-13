Tragic Delaware crash kills 65 year old Pennsylvania man

Pennsylvania man identified as victim in fatal head on crash in Hockessin

HOCKESSIN, DE — A man killed in a head-on crash earlier this week in Hockessin has been identified as a Pennsylvania resident, according to Delaware State Police.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Frank Keys of Landenberg, Pennsylvania.

Keys died following a two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Hockessin area.

Investigators from the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have information related to the incident to contact Corporal D. McKenna at 302-365-8486.

Tips can also be submitted through a private message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Officials said support services are available through the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit and the Delaware Victim Center for anyone affected by the incident.

Key Points