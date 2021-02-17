Illegal Aliens Stole Dead New York City Grandma’s Saving Bonds

QUEENS, NY – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment today charging JHANANNIE SINGH, also known as “Jasmine” and “Sharmala Persaud,” 51, and GLEN CAMPBELL, also known as “Nick,” 39, both citizens of Guyana residing in Queens, New York, with offenses relating to the theft of numerous U.S. Savings Bonds from an elderly woman who had purchased the bonds for her grandchildren and other family members.

As alleged in court documents and statements made in court, Singh stole numerous U.S. Savings Bonds from an elderly woman for whom she provided home health services. The victim had purchased the bonds for her grandchildren and other relatives. After the victim died, Singh contacted Campbell, who enlisted the help of another individual to redeem the stolen bonds at a financial institution and provide Singh and Campbell with a portion of the proceeds. Between October 2020 and January 2021, as part of an undercover investigation, law enforcement coordinated the purchase of more than 100 savings bonds, with face values ranging from $50 to $1,000, from Singh and Campbell. Campbell traveled to Connecticut to complete the transactions.

Singh and Campbell were arrested on criminal complaints on January 29, 2021. They are released on bonds in the amount of $250,000 and $100,000, respectively.

The indictment charges Singh and Campbell with one count of conspiracy, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years; three counts of exchanging, receiving, or concealing stolen U.S. Saving Bonds, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years on each count, and one count of transportation of stolen property, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

U.S. Attorney Durham stressed that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This matter is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tara E. Levens and Michael S. McGarry.

The Justice Department has established a National Elder Fraud Hotline to provide services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud. The Hotline is staffed by experienced case managers who can provide personalized support to callers. Case managers assist callers with reporting the suspected fraud to relevant agencies and by providing resources and referrals to other appropriate services as needed. When applicable, case managers will complete a complaint form with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) for Internet-facilitated crimes and submit a consumer complaint to the Federal Trade Commission on behalf of the caller. The Hotline’s toll-free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).