Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel Imploded in Atlantic City

Loading...

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – It has sat vacant for years. During storms, pieces of its facade would fly around the boardwalk, occasionally narrowly missing people below. Today, the demolition of Trump Plaza and Hotel has a strong symbolic meaning for the left, but for Atlantic City, it’s a new start for the future development of a boardwalk in a city that has been plagued by leftist protesters, closed casinos and a decline in business.

The 58-floor oceanfront hotel was built in 1984 and included the iconic restaurant, Rainforest Cafe. It was owned by the Trump Entertainment Resorts company and opened as Harrah’s at Trump Plaza on the site of the former Playboy Hotel and Casino.

Trump Plaza hosted Wrestlemania IV and V in 1989 and 1990. The hotel was one of several that close in 2014, including the Showboat, Revel and the Atlantic Club.

Loading...