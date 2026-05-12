Lakewood man arrested in serial synagogue burglary investigation

Serial synagogue burglary suspect arrested after overnight theft spree rattled Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, NJ — A months-long investigation into a string of synagogue burglaries across Lakewood has ended with the arrest of a 24-year-old man accused of repeatedly targeting donation and charity boxes during overnight break-ins, police said.

Lakewood Police announced the arrest of Naor Chen following what investigators described as an extensive probe into multiple burglaries that began in March.

Detectives said the suspect allegedly entered local synagogues during overnight hours and stole money from charity and donation boxes inside the places of worship.

Authorities said surveillance footage, patrol operations, investigative techniques and assistance from the Regional Operations Intelligence Center helped detectives identify Chen as the suspect.

On May 7, detectives executed court-authorized search warrants at a residence and vehicle connected to the investigation.

Police said Chen was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators believe the arrest could help clear several additional burglary cases tied to the synagogue theft spree.

Chen was charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft before being transported to the Ocean County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

“These incidents targeted places of worship and created understandable concern within our community,” Lakewood Police Chief Gregory Meyer said in a statement announcing the arrest.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

The charges against Chen are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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Key Points

• Lakewood police arrested suspect in synagogue burglary investigation

• Detectives say donation and charity boxes were repeatedly targeted

• Authorities believe additional burglary cases may now be solved