Man stabbed 68-year-old woman in neck, then called 9-1-1 as she died

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — The Walton County Sheriff’s Department today reported a bizarre incident where a 35-year-old man stabbed 68-year-old woman in the neck and called 9-1-1, saying she was “beyond help”.

Investigators have made an arrest but are not trying to figure out why Thomas McDonald killed the woman.

“A 911 call from a suspect results in the arrest of a 35-year-old in DeFuniak Springs Wednesday on homicide charges,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement today. “Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to McLeod Road around 4:30 pm in reference to a call into 911 from a male subject who stated he had stabbed a woman in the neck. The caller stated the victim was beyond help.”

When deputies arrived, they located Thomas McDonald, 35, and the victim, a 68-year-old woman, seated in a chair deceased with a knife wound to her neck.

A search warrant was completed for the residence and an arrest warrant was submitted and signed by the judge.

McDonald was transported to the Walton County Jail and charged with homicide. At first appearance this morning he was denied bond.

