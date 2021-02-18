Ocean County Commissioner Virginia E. Haines Resigns from Illegally Held Executive Position on Political Committee

Loading...

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Ocean County commissioner Virginia E. Haines, 74, has tendered her resignation as parliamentarian of the Toms River Republican Party, a position she has held for several years. Haines was found to be in violation of New Jersey state statute which bars elected officials from serving in executive-level roles within continuing political action committees. Haines was notified of her illegal standing at the Republican club’s regular meeting of the board of directors.

Haines was nominated to run to serve as President of the Toms River Republican Club in an election that was supposed to take place tonight but was postponed due to a passing snowstorm in the region. She has since been forced to rescind her nomination for that election.

Three other Toms River area elected officials now illegally sit on the club’s board of trustees. New Jersey Assemblyman Gregory P. McGuckin and Toms River Councilman Kevin Geohegan all occupy director positions in defiance of the state’s law, club officials said.

Loading...

According to New Jersey state statute NJSA 19:44A-9 (H1), no candidate for political office may serve on a continuing political committee’s management board.

“No candidate shall establish, authorize the establishment of, maintain, or participate directly or indirectly in the management or control of, any political committee or any continuing political committee.” the law states.

Continue Reading Below

Haines was in violation of this law after her 2019 election campaign for Ocean County Freeholder. Haines won her election at the same time as Toms River Councilman Kevin Geoghegan and Assemblyman Greg McGuckin. McGuckin is running for re-election in 2021. Haines also serves on the New Jersey Republican State Committee and is the female delegate for the Republican National Committee.

Loading...