1 dead, 1 hospitalized as Port St. Lucie neighbor dispute turned deadly

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Port St. Lucie Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate an overnight shooting murder that started with a dispute between neighbors.
According to police, one adult male is deceased from at least one gunshot. An adult female was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An adult male is in custody.
At this time, police are confident they have all suspects and involved parties and there is no threat to the community.
“We are not looking for anyone else involved. Everyone involved has been identified. One person was transported to a local hospital,” the department said.
What police have confirmed is a neighbor dispute on the 2300 Blk SE Marseille St led to two people being shot. One suspect is in custody.