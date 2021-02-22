California man traveled to Jersey to have sex with 14-year-old girl

Loading...

FRANKLIN TWP, N.J. – Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor, and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Spruill announced the arrest of Justin R. Ganutan, age 22, of Greyhouse Lane, Stockton, California in relation to a sexual assault that occurred in Franklin Township.

Prosecutor Robertson stated that on January 4, 2021, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Computer Crimes Unit received a Cybertipline report indicating that a 22-year-old male was having an online relationship with a female minor and traveled from California to New Jersey to meet with the child victim.

The child victim was identified as a 14-year-old Somerset County female who was interviewed by a detective from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit. The 14-year-old victim stated that she engaged in sexual intercourse with Ganutan on two occasions in Franklin Township during a trip he took in December 2020. Ganutan traveled to New Jersey from California to meet with the 14-year-old victim.

Prosecutor Robertson stated that as a result of this investigation detectives assigned to the investigation traveled to Stockton, California. On Tuesday, February 17, 2021, Defendant Ganutan was apprehended without incident in Stockton, California by members of the Alameda County SAFE Task Force (Sex and Felony Enforcement Team), Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Transit Crimes Unit, and the Stockton (California) Police Department. Defendant Ganutan was charged with 2nd degree Sexual Assault and 3rd degree Endangering the Welfare of a Minor. Defendant Ganutan is currently lodged in the San Joaquin County Jail where he will remain lodged pending extradition proceedings.

Prosecutor Robertson would like to thank DA Inspector Gus Galindo and members of the Alameda County SAFE Task Force (Sex and Felony Enforcement Team), Sergeant Mike Delaray and members of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Transit Crimes Unit as well as members of the Stockton Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Director Spruill request that anyone with information relating to this sexual assault to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smartphone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.