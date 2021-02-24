Butler County felon heading back to prison on gun charge

CLARKSVILLE , IOWA – A man who illegally possessed a firearm was sentenced on February 22, 2021, to 3 years in federal prison.

Michael Limkemann, 35, from Clarksville, Iowa, pled guilty on September 24, 2020, to illegal possession of a firearm as a felon and user of controlled substances. Limkemann was previously convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Unauthorized Possession of an Offensive Weapon, in the Iowa District Court for Butler County, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense, in the Iowa District Court for Black Hawk County, on or about January 12, 2016. These convictions prohibited Limkemann from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

At the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that Limkemann had given a .22 rifle to another drug user. Limkemann further admitted to possessing the .22 rifle while he was a user of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Loading...

Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Limkemann was sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a term of 3 years of supervised release following imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Limkemann remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transferred to a federal prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Continue Reading Below

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. For more information about Project Guardian, please see https://www.justice.gov/ag/page/file/1217186/download .

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by Clarksville Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Enforcement.

Court file information at https://ecf.iand.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/login.pl .

Loading...

The case file number is 20-3010. Follow us on Twitter @USAO_NDIA.