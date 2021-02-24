Jacksonville Armed Drug Dealer Sentenced To Ten Years In Prison

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced Levi Ta’shae Goodman (33, Jacksonville) to 10 years in federal prison for selling drugs and possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking. Goodman had pleaded guilty on September 22, 2020.

According to court documents, Goodman sold drugs and guns to undercover detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (“JSO”) on multiple occasions during 2019. In May 2019, Goodman sold methamphetamine. On July 10, 2019, Goodman sold heroin and crack cocaine and stated that he had shot someone two weeks earlier. Two days later, Goodman sold a 9mm pistol and heroin and, the following day, he sold crack cocaine and fentanyl. On July 19, 2019, Goodman sold a loaded .38 caliber revolver, fentanyl, and crack cocaine to JSO detectives. On July 23, 2019, Goodman, who was armed with a Glock pistol, sold methamphetamine to the detectives. Later that month, he sold detectives crack cocaine and while armed with a Glock pistol, Goodman sold methamphetamine and fentanyl, and remarked that he was a known “gun-toter, gun slinger.” On August 1, 2019, Goodman sold a 9mm pistol and an AK-47 style rifle, as well as a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to JSO detectives. The next day, he was arrested while in possession of his Glock pistol.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor.