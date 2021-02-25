Escape from New York: Orange County Choppers Moving to Florida

Loading...

ST PETERSBURGH, FL – One of New York’s most iconic national brands is the latest company to announce they are leaving the state. Paul Teutul, Sr. who is founder of the company made famous by the 2000’s hit television show “American Choppers” has had enough with the cold weather, restrictions, and bad business climate in New York State.

The Orange County Choppers Road House and Museum are hoping to open this year in St. Petersburg, Florida. Their new shop will be next door to the famous Bert’s Barracuda Harley Davidson.



The company, like so many others in New York State, is reeling from the oppressive business climate put in place by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Teutul has partnered with Keith Overton who will manage the restaurant and museum part of the new facility.

In an interview with the Times Herald-Record, Sr. said, “There’s more of a sense of freedom in Florida, more of a fan base and you can ride for about nine months out of the year. There are also motorcycle events that take place all over Florida throughout the year.”

The new shop will include the meat and potatoes of the OCC custom bike building business, plus feature a retail store, museum, restaurant, pool hall, and a 25,000 square foot entertainment Pavillion for concerts and other events.

The company’s lease on their Newburgh headquarters expired on January 31st.

