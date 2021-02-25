Gonzalez x2 busted in brick for dealing cocaine and crack in you guessed it, Maple Leaf Park

Loading...

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Brick Township police officers for the past six months have been working full speed to do their part to put their town’s heroin, meth, and crack dealers behind bars and although the state’s criminal justice system makes it an exercise of catch and release, they fight on.

Today, the Brick Police Department arrested two not so speedy drug dealers who were captured and arrested for dealing cocaine and crack in the troubled Maple Leaf Park section of town.

In response to a three-month drug investigation, on Tuesday, Feb 23, at approximately 9:30 P.M., the Street Crimes Unit Detectives executed a “Knock and Announce” search warrant in the Maple Leaf Park Complex, on Sawmill Road that lead to two arrests.

On location, David Gonzalez (32 years old from Brick), was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack, possession of cocaine and crack, possession of paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

Joshua Gonzalez (31years old from East Windsor), was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack, possession of cocaine and crack, and possession of paraphernalia.

The total amount of drugs seized from the scene was approximately 30 grams of cocaine and 26 grams of crack. Also seized was an undisclosed amount of US currency, which was believed to be proceeds of the illegal activity.

Both are still, as of today sitting in the Ocean County Jail.