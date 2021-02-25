New Yorker charged for smuggling illegal aliens after driving vehicle into snowbank

PLATTSBURGH, NEW YORK – Kyle Thompson, age 28, of Hogansburg, New York, was arrested on February 17 and charged by criminal complaint with alien smuggling in connection with a failed smuggling event.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Robert N. Garcia, Chief Patrol Agent, United States Border Patrol, Swanton Sector.

The criminal complaint alleges that Thompson was arrested while transporting two illegal aliens who had illegally crossed into the United States via the St. Lawrence River near Hogansburg. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police attempted to stop Thompson’s vehicle as he fled with the occupants in his vehicle. Thompson drove his vehicle into a snowbank and was ultimately apprehended. There were no injuries to Thompson or the occupants. Border Patrol Agents from the Massena Border Patrol Station detained Thompson and the two occupants.

The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Thompson appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Gary L. Favro on February 18 and was ordered detained.

If convicted, Thompson faces up to 5 years in prison. The two occupants of the vehicle are citizens of Romania and illegally present in the United States. Both were arrested by Border Patrol and are being prosecuted for illegal entry, a misdemeanor.

This case is being investigated by United States Border Patrol and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Stitt.