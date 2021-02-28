Cops seize 46 pounds of marijuana valued at $55,000 during routine traffic stop

Loading...

Erie, PA – Erie County deputies on Sunday caught a marijuana smuggler hauling 46 pounds of pot east on State Route two early in the morning.

The Erie County public safety department issued the following release on the large scale bust:

On 02-28-2021 at 0823 hours, Deputy Matt Shark observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on State Route 2 in the area of State Route 590 that was traveling 72 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and Deputy Shark made contact with a female driver of the vehicle.

An odor of Raw Marijuana was smelled emitting from the vehicle and Deputy Shark asked the female subject if there was any Marijuana in the vehicle. The female subject showed Deputy Shark two cape pens and stated that they were THC vape pens. Deputy Shark then requested another Deputy to the scene of the stop to provide assistance for a probable cause search of the vehicle. Sgt. Brandon Amory arrived on the scene for assistance and the female subject refused to get out of the vehicle.

Sgt. Amory and Deputy Shark then assisted the female out of the vehicle without incident. Deputy Shark then began his probable cause search of the vehicle. Deputy Shark located two suspected THC vape pens inside of the vehicle. Deputy Shark then proceeded to the bed of the truck which had a cover on it.

Upon searching the bed of the truck, two black trash bags were located in it. When searching the two black trash bags, individual clear bags of suspected Marijuana was located in both of the black trash bags with an estimated weight totaling 46 pounds of Marijuana and an estimated $55,000. The female subject was transported to the Ottawa County Detention Facility and booked in.