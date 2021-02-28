Woman beaten by violent ANTIFA leftist as police driven out by mob

Loading...

PORTLAND, OR – Violent leftist protests in Portland continued as one bystander was beaten and the incident was caught on video. Police in Portland said Saturday night’s mob became violent and destructive.

“A march in the Pearl District Neighborhood has become destructive, with some windows broken and graffiti applied to buildings,” the Portland Police posted on Facebook asking the rioters to please stop. “To those marching in the Pearl District: Officers have observed and community members have reported members of this group have damaged buildings in the Pearl District. Immediately stop participating in criminal behavior including damaging property.”

Police were eventually driven away by the mob.

Person associated with the BLM-antifa protest group fights a random woman at the Portland riot. Apparently the woman (in lighter clothing) didn’t approve of their violence on the streets. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/RHitFtN5HX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 28, 2021

Overnight, #antifa destroyed numerous businesses in Portland's Pearl District as part of a pre-planned riot. People were inside this Chipotle at 1201 NW Lovejoy when antifa attacked the building. Watch this video with sound on. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/2LfMAaSrjy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 28, 2021

#Antifa force @PortlandPolice to retreat during the riot overnight in NW Portland. Police resources were strained & delayed during the street violence because of multiple shootings across city they had to respond to. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/W1wrxkknRD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 28, 2021

