Woman beaten by violent ANTIFA leftist as police driven out by mob

February 28, 2021
PORTLAND, OR – Violent leftist protests in Portland continued as one bystander was beaten and the incident was caught on video.   Police in Portland said Saturday night’s mob became violent and destructive.

“A march in the Pearl District Neighborhood has become destructive, with some windows broken and graffiti applied to buildings,” the Portland Police posted on Facebook asking the rioters to please stop. “To those marching in the Pearl District: Officers have observed and community members have reported members of this group have damaged buildings in the Pearl District. Immediately stop participating in criminal behavior including damaging property.”

Police were eventually driven away by the mob.

