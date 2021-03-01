Boston police arrest Roxbury man for Blue Hill Avenue shooting

ROXBURY, MA -At about 10:00 AM on Monday, March 1, 2021, members of the BPD Fugitive Unit along with several patrol officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) located and arrested Luis Perez, 35, of Roxbury, in the area of Humboldt Avenue and Munroe Street in Roxbury. The suspect was taken into custody by virtue of an outstanding straight warrant issued out of Roxbury District Court on charges of Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying Loaded Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Building.

The warrant was applied for and granted following an investigation into a non-fatal shooting that occurred at about 2:06 PM in the area of 167 Blue Hill Avenue. During the incident, responding officers located an adult male victim who was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

